(Bloomberg) -- France’s TF1, which owns the country’s most popular free-to-air TV network, is expanding its free streaming platform to other parts of Europe and Africa in a bid to increase its online ad business.

TF1+, which hosts 15,000 hours of shows and films, will begin the rollout in Belgium and Luxembourg in June, the company said on Thursday. The company will then expand to French-speaking African countries, starting with North Africa, and could later add more countries, including Canada, in the next 18 months, it said.

Chief Executive Officer Rodolphe Belmer said he plans to push the streaming platform, available on mobile phones and smart TVs, into as many French speaking markets as possible to grow its base and attract advertisers. The company, which produced the detective series HIP and The Bonfire of Destiny miniseries, expects traditional linear TV ads to stabilize and then shrink starting in 2030. It will rely on its current catalogs rather than developing content for the new markets, Belmer said.

“We do not look to compensate a decline of linear TV, we want to capture a bigger market share of digital ads,” Belmer said in an interview. Online ads, which command higher prices because they’re easier to target to particular customers, can command about three times the price per thousand people reached, he said.

TF1 is targeting ad revenue of about €15 per thousand people, which would put TF1+ between lower-priced web video services such as YouTube and more premium streamers including Disney+ and Netflix Inc., he said. “We want to tap the core of the market, and make a difference with bigger volume,” Belmer said.

In Africa, TF1’s ad-supported model will compete with other international companies looking to gain a foothold in the continent’s young, fast-growing markets. Vivendi SE’s Canal+ is available in a number of French-speaking Central and West African countries and has bid for South African pay-TV company MultiChoice Group. Chinese media company StarTimes already has availability in dozens of markets on the continent.

Belmer, a former CEO of Canal+, Eutelsat SA and Atos SE, also served as a Netflix board member from 2018 to 2022. He was named CEO of TF1 last year to reboot the media company after a bid to merge it with local rival Groupe M6 failed. French construction and telecom conglomerate Bouygues SA is TF1’s biggest shareholder.

