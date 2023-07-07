(Bloomberg) -- France’s minister for European affairs, Laurence Boone, said calm has returned to the country after riots triggered by the police shooting of a teenager in a Paris suburb 10 days ago.

The former chief economist at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said she didn’t expect any impact on growth in the euro zone’s second-biggest economy.

“There has been a drama, now things have calmed down,” she told Bloomberg Television in an interview on the sidelines of a conference in Aix-en-Provence, France. “The daily life of French citizens is back to normal.”

Asked about the financial fallout from the riots, she said: “I don’t think that this is having an impact at all because the French economy is going very strongly. We have one of the lowest inflation rates, and the unemployment rate hasn’t been that low for two decades or so, so the business conditions are indeed very good.”

France and the broader euro area are growing at a healthy pace, also taking into account a series of interest-rate hikes by the European Central Bank over the past year, she said.

ECB President “Christine Lagarde will do her job of fighting inflation, and I guess we are on a good way to see inflation decline,” Boone added.

Lagarde and Boone are due to appear on a gender-equality panel at Aix-en-Provence later Friday.

