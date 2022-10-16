1h ago
France’s Borne Expects Government to Use Decree to Pass Budget
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the government expects to need to use a fast-track decree process to make sure France’s 2023 budget is adopted.
“We will probably need to use the 49.3,” Borne said in an interview with TF1 TV on Sunday, in a reference to a provision of the constitution that allows the executive branch to bypass vote in parliament to pass laws.
President Emmanuel Macron lost his outright majority in the lower house of parliament during legislative elections in June, forcing him to reach compromises with opposition lawmakers in order to pass legislation. The budget bill has been debated for several days already, with signs that the government will struggle to get a majority of parliamentarians vote for it.
