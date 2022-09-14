(Bloomberg) -- Part of French billionaire Vincent Bollore’s media empire has nearly doubled its stake in South African pay-TV company MultiChoice Group Ltd. following a collaboration between the two companies on local productions.

Vivendi SE-owned broadcaster Canal+ has gradually acquired tranches of shares and now owns 26% of the Johannesburg-based firm, compared with 15% a year ago, according to stock market filings, with the latest reported on Wednesday.

Canal+ initially bought a 6.5% holding in MultiChoice in October 2020, sparking market speculation of a potential buyout. The French firm has called the share buying a long-term investment and the two companies have collaborated on local productions such as “Blood Psalms,” a drama based on pre-colonial South African mythology. That’s helped to differentiate MultiChoice from larger rivals like Netflix Inc. with local content.

A spokeswoman for Canal+ declined to comment on the stakebuilding.

Over the last few years, Bollore has accelerated media purchases, seeking to create a streaming and pay-TV empire with a goal to rank among the world’s top five paid-content providers by the end of this decade. The group is increasing its focus on Africa, with MultiChoice in the English-speaking part of the continent and Canal+ channels in the French-speaking area. It recently launched a daily TV soap as a sign of this effort.

The purchases of MultiChoice shares look “opportunistic and value-driven rather than presaging a takeover attempt,” John Davies, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said in a note.

A full deal for the holder of lucrative live-sport rights would be complicated by South African rules over foreign ownership of broadcasters and regulators would be unlikely to approve a takeover under the current setup, according to Davies. A deeper partnership could bring “modest financial benefits to MultiChoice,” he said.

MultiChoice shares gained 0.7% as of 2:14 p.m. in Johannesburg, and have gained 8.5% over the past 12 months.

If Canal+ were to buy 35% or more of MultiChoice’s shares, it would trigger a mandatory offer to shareholders.

