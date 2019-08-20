France’s Casino Puts Another $2.2 Billion of Assets Up for Sale

(Bloomberg) -- French supermarket operator Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA said it plans a second round of asset disposals that would raise an additional 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) as it tries to reduce its debt.

The assets will be sold by the end of the first quarter of 2021, Casino said Tuesday in a statement. The retailer was already in the process of selling 2.5 billion euros worth of holdings by the first quarter of 2020.

As its market share shrinks in France, Casino is wrestling with concerns over its debt. Short sellers have targeted the company, saying distressed parent Rallye SA is relying on unreasonably high dividends to survive. Last month, Casino canceled next year’s dividend payment to shore up cash.

Rallye filed for protection from creditors in May in a bid to help save the group from collapse.

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Mulier in Geneva at tmulier@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.