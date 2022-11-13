(Bloomberg) -- France’s public financial institution Caisse des Depots et Consignations said it could invest in embattled care-home operator Orpea SA if the company meets conditions on operating practices and balance-sheet.

Orpea is struggling with its debt load and a share-price collapse in the wake of a scandal over its treatment of nursing-home residents and allegations of financial misconduct.

French newspaper JDD reported on Sunday that CDC, which is controlled by the French parliament, has been looking at the possibility of a stake in Orpea since May and would be willing to take 20% to 29.9% in partnership with a mutual insurance group.

A CDC spokesman contacted by Bloomberg said that before CDC can consider any financial involvement, Orpea must demonstrate a complete change in practices and strengthen its balance to enable the company to recover without needing excessive margins. He declined to comment on the numbers cited by JDD.

An Orpea media representative didn’t respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

With €177 billion under management, CDC says it’s “dedicated to serving the public interest” and investing in development in France. While its main area of expertise is social housing, a stimulus program after the Covid pandemic has an portion reserved for social cohesion and health.

Orpea is seeking to restructure €9.5 billion ($9.8 billion) of debt after receiving court approval in late October to negotiate with creditors. It will present its a plan on Nov. 15. The company has said it may need to convert €4.3 billion of debt into equity and amend other debt instruments as part of any restructuring.

Bloomberg reported Nov. 4 that Orpea plans to also ask investors for almost €2 billion as part of the debt restructuring, with an equity injection making up about two-thirds and the rest coming from new senior secured debt.

JDD reported that a bloc of Orpea debt holders are ready to invest around €1 billion euros in a capital increase.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.