(Bloomberg) -- French consumer confidence rose more than expected in June with a sharp improvement in households’ assessment of their capacity to make significant purchases, adding to signs of a brightening outlook for the euro area’s second largest economy after the end of confinement measures. The measure is closely watched as an indicator of whether France’s consumers are willing to spend the mountain of cash they have built up during lockdown. The overall indicator of confidence rose to 97 from 93 in May, beating economist expectations of a two-point increase.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.