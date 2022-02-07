(Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA cut its forecast for French nuclear output as the country still could face a power-supply crunch this winter.

The forecast was cut to between 295 and 315 terawatts-hour, from a range of 300 and 330, according to a statement Monday.

The lower output forecast may boost European power prices in France and neighboring countries, and add pressure on EDF’s earnings, which are already undermined by a price cap introduced by the French government.

