(Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA extended maintenance halts at two nuclear reactors by more than four months, adding a strain on power supplies in France and neighboring countries.

The restart of EDF’s Penly-2 unit has been delayed from Jan. 29 until June 11 while its Golfech-1 unit has been pushed back to June 11 from Feb. 18, the utility said Monday in a message on RTE’s transparency website.

The halt of the Chattenom-3 reactor is prolonged by one month until March 26, and the restart of Civaux-2 is postponed by more than a month until Feb. 19.

Longer-than-planned maintenance halts and repairs of unexpected pipe cracks are curtailing EDF’s nuclear output and turning France into a power importer when it’s normally a key exporter. The nation’s grid operator has warned of a potential electricity shortfall in colder months as heating demand rises while the utility grapples with the reactor repairs.

EDF announced on Friday the delayed the startup of a new nuclear reactor in western France by several months into 2024 due to extended work. That project is already more than a decade late.

