(Bloomberg) -- France will increase residential electricity costs for households by no more than 10% on Feb. 1, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a television interview.

The increase, ranging between 9.8% and 8.6%, largely reflects the partial reintroduction of a tax on electricity that was lowered during Europe’s energy crisis. The measure has to be progressively removed “to protect public finances,” Le Maire said Sunday on TF1.

France cut taxes on electricity in 2021 to temper public discontent as prices were surging. President Emmanuel Macron said last week that electricity prices would “return to normal levels” while remaining “substantially lower” than rates in Spain, Germany and Italy.

The power consumption tax increase on February 1 will be the only one this year, followed by another in February 2025, Le Maire said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.