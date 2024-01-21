(Bloomberg) -- La Française des Jeux is in discussions to buy Kindred Group for approximately $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The discussions with FDJ, as the French casino and gaming company is also known, come after New York activist investor Corvex Management called for a potential sale of Kindred, the WSJ said.

A deal could be announced as soon as Monday, the newspaper reported. If the acquisition goes through, it would create one of the largest online gambling companies in Europe, according to the WSJ.

