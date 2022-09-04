(Bloomberg) -- European nations need to focus on the short-term challenge of bringing more energyn supply from countries other than Russia this winter before considering building a new gas pipeline between France and Spain, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

The Midcat pipeline project, which would increase gas flows between Spain and France through the Pyrenees, was abandoned in 2019. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez revived the plan after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to maximize use of the country’s terminals that process liquefied natural gas imported from third countries.

“I’m not sure that a new pipeline would help us to go through the winter,” Le Maire said during a press conference in Italy Saturday. “Before thinking over the long-term approach and the long-term investments, please let’s focus on the very short-term challenges that we’ll have to face for the next winter.”

The French minister added that renewable electricity and hydrogen seem more promising than new gas pipelines as the continent wants to reduce carbon emissions, and mentioned potential public opposition to new fossil-fuel infrastructure.

