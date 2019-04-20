(Bloomberg) -- French far-right politician Marine Le Pen, president of the National Rally party, feels “great friendship” for the Spanish party Vox, she told Spain’s El Pais newspaper.

Vox is a young movement in Spanish politics that has now become “inescapable,” she said in an interview.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a snap election for April 28 after his minority government’s budget bill was rejected by parliament. Vox, which defends Spanish unity and opposes Catalan separatism, could win its first seats in parliament in the vote, according to opinion polls.

