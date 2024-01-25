(Bloomberg) -- French far-right leader Marine Le Pen raised doubts over her party’s ties to Germany’s AfD after a “re-migration” plan with Nazi echoes was uncovered and triggered mass protests.

France’s National Rally belongs to the same group as the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany in the European Parliament, which is due to hold elections in June. Le Pen told a news conference on Thursday that this relationship was now up for discussion.

She said she would talk with her German counterparts about whether their apparently significantly different views will have “consequences on our ability to be allied in the same group.”

Members of the AfD attended a meeting in November where discussions included a proposal for mass deportations of asylum seekers, foreigners with the right to reside in Germany and German citizens who haven’t “assimilated,” according to a report published this month by Correctiv, an Essen-based media organization which seeks to promote democracy.

Hundreds of thousands of people — including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his ministers — have since joined demonstrations against the AfD.

Daniel Tapp, a spokesman for AfD co-leader Alice Weidel, played down Le Pen’s comments.

“As is usual among friends, we will seek a discussion to clear up any misunderstandings,” he said. “We will fully inform our partners in Paris about the completely baseless media campaign.”

