(Bloomberg) -- Marine Le Pen’s past links to Vladimir Putin are doing little to dent support for her, leaving the nationalist leader the top rival for Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election.

While Macron would lead his challengers with around 29% of support in the first round on April 10 according to a polling average calculated by Bloomberg on Wednesday, Le Pen remains a solid second with close to 19%. This means they are likely to face off in the second round -- in a repeat of their duel in the last election.

A sense of national unity that boosted Macron in the weeks after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine seems to be ebbing. And while Le Pen once supported Putin’s view that Crimea was never really part of Ukraine and photos of her 2017 visit to Moscow have resurfaced, she’s holding up in polls as other conservative candidates -- ultra-right firebrand Eric Zemmour and Republican Valerie Pecresse -- go through a rough patch.

All contenders have condemned the invasion of Ukraine, but Le Pen is the only one whose movement benefited in 2014 from a 9-million-euro ($9.8 million) loan from a Russian bank.

In the runoff, Macron would defeat Le Pen by 13 percentage points, according to the polling average. The gap would be much narrower than last time around, when he beat the nationalist by a 33 percentage-point margin. Then, polls underestimated Macron’s lead in the second round and that could happen again.

