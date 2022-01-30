(Bloomberg) -- A group of French voters picked former justice minister Christiane Taubira as their preferred presidential candidate, ramping up pressure on the fractured parties of the political left to unite behind her in the April election.

Taubira won an unofficial poll organized by a grassroots initiative called Primaire Populaire, or People’s Primary, followed by Green leader Yannick Jadot, and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Emmanuel Macron imploded France’s traditional two-party system with his independent, centrist run in 2017, leaving traditional left and right-wing parties in tatters. If the several left-wing candidates were to put their differences aside and unite, their pick would be well placed to make it to the run-off.

Surveys consistently give Macron around 25% in the first round of the vote on April 10, followed by far-right leader Marine Le Pen and traditional right-wing candidate Valerie Pecresse, who are both polling around 17%. Though no left-wing candidate currently places above 12%, a consensus candidate could win around 25%.

About 400,000 people voted in the primary, surpassing by far the number of people who took part in all the other party primaries.

The selection was made via majority judgment, a voting method invented by French researchers whereby voters grade each candidate. It allows voters to give an opinion on all contenders. The winner is the one who got the higher median grade.

Melenchon, Socialist Party candidate Anne Hidalgo and Jadot of the Greens all said they would ignore the outcome.

Taubira would need to embrace the 10 measures approved by the voters, such as investing more in climate change. If she agrees, she will secure the support of the 5,000 people who started the initiative along with 150 elected officials -- which would go some way to ensuring they win the 500 signatures legally required to run for president in France.

Taubira, a former minister in the socialist government of Francois Hollande and born in French Guiana, an overseas department on the northern Atlantic coast of South America, ran for president in 2002, when she obtained 2.3% of votes. Before the primary vote, she was polling around 5%. She hasn’t spoken much about her program yet.

