(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron resorted to a fast-track decree to push through France’s 2023 budget, effectively bypassing the lower house of parliament and underscoring the challenges faced by his minority government in seeking broader support for key legislation.

“We must provide a budget for our country,” prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said as she announced the measure in the lower house on Tuesday.

The budget bill was debated in France’s National Assembly for several days during which it became clear it wouldn’t secure enough votes to pass. This prompted the government to use the constitutional provision known as “article 49.3” that allows the executive branch to adopt laws without a vote.

Macron’s centrist grouping is nearly 40 seats short after losing an outright majority in June, meaning it needs to find support elsewhere. Most observers see the conservative Republicans, with 62 lawmakers, as the most likely candidates, since policy differences are more stark with the far-right National Rally party and left-wing Nupes alliance.

Borne said that the budget bill kept about a hundred amendments presented by the opposition and insisted that the discussions on the bill will continue in the Senate. But the decision triggered anger among opposition lawmakers.

“They treated us like doormats,” said Andre Chassaigne, a Nupes legislator.

Confidence Vote

Nupes immediately used the right, granted by the constitution when a government triggers article 49.3, to request a vote of no confidence. The National Rally said it will present its own motion for a no-confidence vote on Thursday. Passage of either motion is unlikely.

If the government survives the votes, the budget bill heads to the French Senate for review.

The use of the “49.3” comes at a sensitive moment for Macron after workers protested on Tuesday over the soaring cost of living.

Read more: French Strike Turns Up Heat on Macron Over Corporate Profits

The last time the 49.3 provision was used was in early 2020 by Macron’s government to pass his unpopular pension reform after months of strikes and demonstrations. The reform was later suspended during the Covid pandemic and has yet to be revived.

(Adds)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.