(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron called for “clear red lines” in dealing with Russia, objecting to Moscow’s troop buildup along the Ukraine border and the worsening health of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

“If we want a better system in terms of arms control, if we want to stabilize a lot of existing crises in the world today, we need an open and frank dialogue with Russia,” Macron said on CBS television’s “Face the Nation” program, according to excerpts made available in a tweet before the Sunday broadcast of the full interview.

“After unacceptable behavior, indeed we have to sanction,” Macron said. “We have to define clear red lines with Russia. This is the only way to be credible. I think that sanctions are not sufficient in themselves but sanctions are part of the package.”

READ MORE: U.S. Warns Russia of ‘Consequences’ If Putin Critic Navalny Dies

Earlier Sunday, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release Navalny, calling his fate a “major responsibility” for the Russian leader.

“Russia has to de-escalate, this is clear,” Macron said on Ukraine. “The situation today and the level of tension at the border is absolutely counterproductive and unacceptable.”

“We will never accept new military operations on Ukrainian soil,” he said. “We have to build the way to be credible vis-à-vis that.”

(adds additional quotes in final paragraphs)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.