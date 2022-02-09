Feb 9, 2022
France’s Macron Gets Election Backing From a Key Opposition Lawmaker
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s bid for re-election got a boost on Wednesday as he secured the endorsement of Eric Woerth, a heavyweight from the party of rival Valerie Pecresse.
As a budget minister in Nicolas Sarkozy’s government alongside Christine Lagarde at the finance ministry, Woerth brings added economic and financial heft to Macron’s campaign, even before it officially begins. For the past five years, he has been holding the president’s government to account as the opposition lawmaker chairing the finance committee at the National Assembly.
“I’m not by nature transgressive and I understand that this might create some surprise,” Woerth said in an interview with French daily Le Parisien. “But I am deeply convinced that a second mandate for Emmanuel Macron would be an opportunity for France.”
In abandoning Pecresse’s Republicans party after more than forty years of membership, Woerth said it had “gone adrift” by getting caught up in a race to outdo other parties on security issues.
Christian Jacob, the leader of the Republicans, told Agence France Presse in a statement he regretted Woerth’s decision and has asked him to formally resign from the party.
“It should be kept in perspective: Eric Woerth is a lawmaker at the end of his career,” Jacob was quoted as saying.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
