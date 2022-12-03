(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said he had a “clear and honest discussion” with Twitter’s Elon Musk about content moderation.

“Transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations,” Macron said in a tweet shortly after the meeting.

The unannounced meeting, which took place during Macron’s visit to New Orleans, comes days after the French leader criticized Musk’s decision to relax Twitter content-moderation policies around subjects like coronavirus disinformation.

Macron, in an interview with ABC News on his state visit to the US, said he believed democracies were under “very strong pressure” from forces including social media, where users could say “crazy things about a vaccine, a pandemic, the war.”

After his meeting with Musk, Macron said he discussed future green industrial projects such as manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries.

