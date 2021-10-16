(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron is leading in the run-up to the first round of French presidential elections in April with 25% to 27% support and will likely face a far-right candidate in a decisive runoff vote, according to a poll by Ifop-Fiducial for Le Figaro newspaper.

The survey of voting intentions published on Saturday shows National Rally candidate Marine Le Pen would come second with 17% to 18.5% support -- just ahead of far-right TV pundit Eric Zemmour on 16% to 17% -- and thus advance to face Macron in a runoff.

The first round of France’s election will take place April 10. As no candidate will likely win a majority, a runoff is scheduled for April 24.

None of the conservatives in the mix, including northern Hauts-de-France region head Xavier Bertrand, Paris region head Valerie Pecresse, and former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, were able to beat the two far-right candidates.

Bertrand came closest with 15% support, according to the internet poll of 4,503 adults conducted Oct. 9 to Oct. 13. Zemmour hasn’t declared his candidacy. No margin of error was given.

“This uncertainty is unprecedented, because Le Pen, Zemmour and Bertrand are within three points of each other and are knocking on the door of the second round,” Ifop opinion head Frederic Dabi told Le Figaro. “This is truly an ideological victory for the right and the extreme right.”

On the left, the highest scores were for far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon with 8% and Greens candidate Yannick Jadot with 7%. Anne Hidalgo, the Socialist mayor of Paris, had 5% to 5.5% support.

