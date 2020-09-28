(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said he would support sanctions against the regime in Belarus, adopting a harsher stance toward the country where Russia has been helping a strongman retain power.

“We have a common goal and hope we can take up sanctions in the nearest future,” Macron said in a joint press conference in Vilnius, Lithuania with President Gitanas Nauseda. “We need to hear the aspirations for freedom of the demonstrators” and “Belarus authorities must stop arbitrary arrests.”

Macron is on a three-day visit to the region amid increasing tensions between the European Union and Moscow, which has been helping President Alexander Lukashenko retain power in Belarus and has been implicated in the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The French president’s trip was planned well before either of those events but they’ll now be the focus of discussions. Lithuania, like the other Baltic nations, was once an unwilling member of the Soviet Union and has been watching the increasing Kremlin assertiveness with alarm.

