{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Top Stories

    ISS supports Gildan nominees put forward by activist shareholder Browning West

    Loblaw's participation in grocery code 'a big step in the right direction': Trudeau

    Entrepreneurs already leaving Canada due to capital gains hike, Wattpad founder Allen Lau says

    If Canada follows U.S. lead on Chinese EV tariffs, impact could be huge

    Bank chief executives summoned to House of Commons environment committee

    High levels of immigration partially offset Canada's aging population: economist

    Top Stories

    ISS supports Gildan nominees put forward by activist shareholder Browning West

    Loblaw's participation in grocery code 'a big step in the right direction': Trudeau

    Entrepreneurs already leaving Canada due to capital gains hike, Wattpad founder Allen Lau says

    If Canada follows U.S. lead on Chinese EV tariffs, impact could be huge

    Bank chief executives summoned to House of Commons environment committee

    High levels of immigration partially offset Canada's aging population: economist

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video
     

    Columnists

    Today's Guests

    • {{ day | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'ddd' }} {{ day | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'MMM DD' }}
    {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'h:mm'}}
    {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'A'}}
    {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'z'}}
    {{guestAppearance.guest.name}} {{guestAppearance.guest.position}}
    {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}
    		 Focus:
    {{guestAppearance.focus}}
    Show: {{guestAppearance.show.name}}

    There are no guests scheduled for the selected date.
    Please select another date.

     
     
    Ask A Lawyer

    Embedded Image

    What happens if your employer cuts your salary in Ontario?

    SPONSORED: While employers do have some wiggle room to adjust pay within certain situations, significant reductions without your consent can lead to complex legal challenges. It's crucial to understand your rights in these scenarios.

     

     

    Embedded Image

     

    BNN Bloomberg Newsletters

     

    Most Popular Stocks

    Recently Viewed Stocks

    {{column.title}}
    {{column.title}}
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] }}
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    As of: {{timeStamp}}

    No Data Found

     

     

     
     