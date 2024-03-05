(Bloomberg) -- France’s Naval Group SA is closing in on a contract worth at least €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) to build four submarines for the Netherlands.

The Dutch government is expected to announce that it has chosen Naval Group within the next few weeks, according to people familiar with the process. A Swedish-Dutch consortium, comprising Saab AB and Damen Shipyards Group NV, and Germany’s Thyssenkrupp AG were also in the running.

Ambassadors from France, Germany and Sweden have been briefed on the Dutch government’s thinking, one of the people said, asking not to be named discussing confidential matters. The Dutch Ministry of Defense and Naval Group declined to comment.

The winner will be officially announced after the Dutch cabinet has signed off on the decision, most likely on March 15.

The order would come at a key moment for Naval Group as Chief Executive Officer Pierre-Eric Pommellet pushes to increase the share of sales coming from outside of France. The company is also in discussions to build additional submarines for India and may deliver a third Scorpene submarine to Brazil when French President Emmanuel Macron visits at the end of March.

Naval Group and its rivals are looking to capitalize on a surge of defense spending as European countries try to respond to the threat posed by Russia.

The Dutch government spent 1.7% of GDP on defense last year, compared with 1.2% in 2014, and spending is expected to be close to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s target of 2% from this year.

Last week the government announced plans to spend several billion euros to replace most of its large surface ships over the next 15 years, without saying exactly how much the project would cost.

In assessing the bids for the submarine contract, Dutch officials decided that Naval Group had made the best offer in terms of value-for-money and also the speed of delivery, one of the people said. Naval Group would also be working with several Dutch subcontractors.

After signing the deal, it would take about 10 years for the first two submarines to be deployed, the Defense Ministry said on its website.

