(Bloomberg) -- France’s Naval Group SA won a provisional contract worth at least €4 billion ($4.4 billion) to build four submarines for the Netherlands.

The Dutch government judged that Naval Group’s offer was the most “balanced, versatile and realistic,” the defense ministry said on its website on Friday. A Swedish-Dutch consortium, comprising Saab AB and Damen Shipyards Group NV, and Germany’s Thyssenkrupp AG were also in the running.

The total value of the contract could rise to €6 billion, according to a person familiar with the terms. Bloomberg News reported last week that Naval Group would win the tender.

The order comes at a key moment for Naval Group as Chief Executive Officer Pierre-Eric Pommellet pushes to increase the share of sales coming from outside of France. The company is also in discussions to build additional submarines for India and may deliver a third Scorpene submarine to Brazil when French President Emmanuel Macron visits at the end of March.

Naval Group and its rivals are looking to capitalize on a surge of defense spending as European countries try to respond to the threat posed by Russia.

The Dutch government spent 1.7% of GDP on defense last year, compared with 1.2% in 2014, and spending is expected to be close to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s target of 2% from this year.

Earlier this month, the Dutch government announced plans to spend several billion euros to replace most of its large surface ships over the next 15 years, without saying exactly how much the project would cost. The Netherlands will replace two large landing ships and four oceangoing patrol vessels with six amphibious transport ships, in a project estimated to cost between €1 billion and €2.5 billion.

The prospects of the French victory in the tender has drawn the ire of Dutch Damen Shipyards, which argued that the contract should be awarded to the consortium with “the highest possible made in Holland content.”

After signing the deal, it should take about 10 years for the first two submarines to be deployed, the Defense Ministry said on its website.

