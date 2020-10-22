(Bloomberg) -- France reported more than 40,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time, as the government prepares to expand curfews beyond Paris and some other big cities as the virus gained momentum.

Confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by a record 41,622, French health authorities reported on Thursday. The weekly pace of infections has been rising for 20 days.

Daily virus cases are hitting records around Europe, including new highs in the Netherlands and Greece. In France, authorities will expand a curfew to more regions, with 46 million people ordered to stay at home from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Friday at midnight, as hospitalizations and deaths climb.

“These measures are difficult,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said in a briefing. “The coming weeks will be tough. Our hospital services will be put to the test and the number of deaths will continue to increase.”

Castex said it’s too early to measure the effects of the curfews already in place, including in six of France’s biggest ten cities, and next week will show whether the measures are enough to control the virus. The government could tighten restrictions further, he said.

The virus reproduction number in France is around 1.35, meaning cases are on track to double every two weeks, the prime minister said. French deaths linked to the coronavirus increased by 162 to 34,210 on Thursday, with the seven-day average climbing to 155, the highest level since May.

“The month of November will be trying,” Castex said.

