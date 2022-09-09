(Bloomberg) -- French conservatives are readying an offensive to try to hold President Emmanuel Macron accountable for the serial shutdowns of the country’s nuclear reactors that have slashed electricity output and sparked a blame game among European politicians as well as with the plants’ operator.

Olivier Marleix, the 51-year-old leader of the Republicans’ parliamentary group, is spearheading the push. He said in an interview in Paris that he plans to set up a committee to probe France’s energy policy -- with a focus on the lack of available nuclear reactors. It would begin work in October.

“The French are now discovering with astonishment that their nuclear industry is broken, that it isn’t as strong as they were told,” said Marleix. “How did we get it so wrong? Why did we decide to reduce the weight of nuclear energy? In a democracy, decision-makers must be held accountable.”

Marleix aims to summon former and current CEOs, as well as former President Francois Hollande, government officials, and even Macron’s chief of staff Alexis Kohler. The president himself can’t be called to answer questions.

The Republicans emerged as a pivotal force in the lower house in June, when Macron’s ruling centrist party lost its outright majority -- forcing him to abandon the top-down-style that characterized his approach to parliament during his first term and instead compromise in order to pass legislation. This would be the Republican’s first real show of force since then, and the scrutiny comes at a delicate moment.

European governments are seeking to shield consumers and businesses from the surge in energy prices caused by the combination of Russian cuts in gas supplies and a much higher than usual number of outages at Electricite de France SA’s aging nuclear reactors. That’s begun to cause some sniping as leaders struggle to patch together energy-sharing agreements.

Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Poland have refused to engage in “constructive negotiations” about bilateral gas deals, which could exacerbate the gas crunch in Germany, the country’s economy minister, Robert Habeck, wrote in a report presented to the Bundestag’s energy and climate committee late Wednesday.

On Monday, after France agreed to finalize work on pipelines that would enable it to supply Germany with gas, if needed, Macron went after EDF’s management over outages currently affecting the majority of its 56 reactors.

“I’m just going to say that if the maintenance work had simply been done correctly on the rest of the parc, we wouldn’t even be having this conversation today,” Macron said, referring to the closure of a site in 2020.

His comments came after outgoing EDF Chief Executive Officer Jean-Bernard Levy said repairs were taking time because of a lack of trained employees for “heavy works” in a radioactive environment -- something he blamed on the government for having previously planned to close down reactors rather than build new ones.

EDF is also under heightened scrutiny after missing self-imposed deadlines for reactor restarts. French nuclear output has been well below capacity for months as the company had to make unplanned checks and repairs on a dozen of reactors on top of a heavy schedule of regular maintenance and refueling halts. EDF has a target to restart all the halted reactors by the end of winter.

To help reduce the chances of winter blackouts and energy rationing, Macron has called on the French to cut their electricity usage by 10%.

Macron closed down one nuclear plant during his first term, but this year as Russia began to turn the screw on natural gas deliveries in retaliation for sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine, the president pledged to build at least six new reactors and buy strategic nuclear assets.

Echoing Levy’s comments, Marleix said that Macron was among those responsible for the state of the French nuclear industry because EDF was expecting closures and therefore had fewer incentives to invest in technology or training.

The panel could include other opposition forces, such as the communists, he said, and will make legislative proposals after its probe ends in about six months.

