(Bloomberg) -- French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse, seeking to revitalize her prospects in the coming election, voiced support for border walls and raised the specter of a “great replacement” of the population by non-White immigrants.

Addressing thousands of supporters in Paris on Sunday, Pecresse, who is running for the mainstream center-right Republicans party, suggested that France had lost much of its clout under President Emmanuel Macron and that it would sink further if he were re-elected.

“In 10 years will we still be the seventh power in the world? Will we still be a sovereign nation or instead a U.S. auxiliary, a trading post of China? Will we be a united nation or a fragmented nation?” she said. “Faced with these vital questions, neither the great downgrading, nor the great replacement are inevitable.”

Pecresse also said that immigration was “overflowing” and creating “zones of non-France,” urging the reinstatement of borders in Europe to bolster sovereignty.

“If for that it is necessary to build barriers or even walls, as requested by the states that are on the front line in the face of migratory blackmail, I will support them,” she said.

Polls currently show Pecresse wouldn’t make it beyond the election’s first round on April 10, and her remarks suggest that she is tacking to the right in a bid to pick up support. She looks to be embracing the hard-line anti-immigration position of Eric Ciotti, whom she defeated in the Republicans primary.

Ciotti is a supporter of the “great replacement” theory, which argues that the White French population is being eclipsed demographically and culturally by Arabs and sub-Saharan Muslims. Far-right presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour has also championed the doctrine.

Last week, Eric Woerth, a budget minister under former President Nicolas Sarkozy, said that he was leaving The Republicans to support Macron, and criticized Pecresse for having become too hard-line on immigration and security.

