4h ago
France’s Safran Building Mexican Plant for Boeing Interiors
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- French firm Safran SA notified Mexican officials of the start of construction on a plant in Chihuahua that will manufacture interiors for Boeing passenger aircraft, Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter.
- Safran notified officials on July 1, the day the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement entered into force
- Plant will employ more than 800, Ebrard says
- NOTE: Representatives from Boeing and Safran did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.