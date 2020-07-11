(Bloomberg) -- French firm Safran SA notified Mexican officials of the start of construction on a plant in Chihuahua that will manufacture interiors for Boeing passenger aircraft, Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter.

  • Safran notified officials on July 1, the day the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement entered into force
  • Plant will employ more than 800, Ebrard says
  • NOTE: Representatives from Boeing and Safran did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.