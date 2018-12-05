France’s tax burden now the highest of any OECD country

French President Emmanuel Macron this week suspended an unpopular increase in fuel taxes to quell protests against the hike.

But if the so-called Yellow Vests movement wants to push now for a full cancellation of the increase, it just got some data to support its case: France had the highest tax burden across the 34 OECD nations last year, according to a report published Wednesday.

The ratio increased to 46.2 per cent, pushing France above Denmark, which had led the ranking for more than a decade.