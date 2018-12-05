French President Emmanuel Macron this week suspended an unpopular increase in fuel taxes to quell protests against the hike.

But if the so-called Yellow Vests movement wants to push now for a full cancellation of the increase, it just got some data to support its case: France had the highest tax burden across the 34 OECD nations last year, according to a report published Wednesday.

The ratio increased to 46.2 per cent, pushing France above Denmark, which had led the ranking for more than a decade.