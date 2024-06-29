France’s Thales Says Authorities Searched Some of Its Offices

(Bloomberg) -- Thales SA said some of its offices were searched as part of an investigation.

The Paris-based aerospace and defense giant is cooperating with relevant authorities and “strictly complies with national and international regulations,” the company said in an emailed statement, without further elaboration.

French TV BFMTV reported earlier that police searched offices related to Thales companies in France, Spain and the Netherlands earlier in the week. The searches involved two separate investigations including a contract in Brazil, it said.

The AFP news agency also reported the searches.

