(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk got the red-carpet treatment when the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer visited France in mid-May.

A Model X drove Musk right up to the Elysée Palace for a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, who tried talking the CEO into setting up shop in the country. Musk was then whisked away to the Palace of Versailles, where he was the star guest among 200 business leaders invited to discuss new investments. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire snapped a selfie with the billionaire and posted it on LinkedIn with the hashtag #ChooseFrance.

This seems to have irked Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis NV, France’s top carmaker. The Portuguese national has had a chillier relationship with Le Maire, clashing with him over plans to expand production in lower-cost countries. Tavares’s warnings about the influx of cheap Chinese cars, and concerns about Tesla rival BYD Co. also being warmly welcomed as it mulls European factories, apparently have fallen on deaf ears.

On Wednesday, Le Maire called for Tavares to show some “economic patriotism” and follow archrival Renault SA in producing a small electric car in France. The CEO hit back before day’s end, reiterating his view that carmakers without legacy combustion-engine assets are getting favorable treatment relative to companies that have made greater contributions to the wealth of western Europe.

“There is no reason why we should take an additional risk by making compact cars in a high-cost country,” Tavares told reporters during a conference call. “If the country is trying to attract newcomers with the investments of new plants, please ask them to take that risk.”

The reasons these are touchy subjects for Tavares are clear: It all boils down to the cost and complexity of shifting to EVs.

The CEO is overseeing a sprawling empire of 14 brands and dozens of factories around the world, many of which will need to be retooled. He’s embarked on the overhaul by taking stringent cost-cutting measures at a time when governments are trying to protect jobs. Unions have griped that Stellantis isn’t investing enough in maintaining factories, citing clogged toilets and un-mowed grass.

Looming large behind the squabbles is the realization that the EV shift will require significantly fewer workers, and the concern that those “newcomers” will make matters all the more challenging.

Tesla has already set up shop in Germany and is selling the region’s most popular EV, the Model Y sport utility vehicle. BYD, which is backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., has used a vertical-integration strategy — it makes its own batteries and semiconductors — to lower costs and cut prices. Both companies set sales records in the second quarter, likely widening their lead as the world’s top EV makers.

To counter the threat, Stellantis showed off two new EVs in Italy earlier this week. Chairman John Elkann presented the Fiat 600 compact SUV that starts at €35,950 ($39,130), and the Fiat Topolino quadricycle priced from just €9,890.

While Stellantis staged the event at a historic former Fiat factory in Turin, it will build these models in Poland and Morocco. Last month, Italy’s Industry Minister Adolfo Urso complained that Stellantis isn’t producing enough cars in Italy and said the country has room for a a second major automaker. He and Tavares are scheduled to meet on Monday.

It’s a similar picture in France. Stellantis has pledged to make a dozen EVs in the country, but they’re mostly larger, higher-end models like the e-308 sedan and e-408 crossover. Le Maire wants Stellantis to expand production of the electric version of the compact Peugeot 208, one of Europe’s best-selling cars, in France to retain jobs and help counter inflation.

Bloomberg reported in April that Stellantis instead is leaning towards Spain, where its Zaragoza plant already makes smaller models like the Opel Corsa. The country is among countries that have become more competitive for EV manufacturing investment because of favorable tax conditions and relatively low expenses for labor and energy.

While Stellantis is moving ahead with plans to ramp up production of e-208s in Spain, talks with the French government are ongoing.

Eastern and southern Europe “are much more low-cost than the northwestern part,” Tavares told reporters on Wednesday. “I have the responsibility to make reasonable decisions today that will not impact negatively the future of the company a few years down the road.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.