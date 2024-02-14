(Bloomberg) -- France’s top court upheld an earlier decision that Bloomberg LP could be sanctioned after its journalists published information from a fake press release in 2016 that sent Vinci SA shares tumbling.

In a statement released with its ruling on Wednesday, the Cour de Cassation, France’s supreme court, said it agreed with a 2021 ruling by the Paris court of appeal that the company could be sanctioned over the issue even though it gained no advantage from the release and didn’t intend to mislead the market. It also said the €3 million fine decided by the appeals court was proportional.

Bloomberg faced an initial penalty of €5 million decided by the enforcement committee of the Autorite des Marches Financiers, an amount that was reduced in the 2021 appeals court decision.

“We are disappointed by the supreme court’s decision, which we consider fails to recognize the issues of press freedom that are at stake,” a Bloomberg News spokesperson said. “Our journalists, along with others from a number of other news outlets, simply reported on what appeared to be newsworthy information and were the victims of a sophisticated hoax, the perpetrator of which has not yet been found — more than seven years after the event. We will consider further appeals.”

