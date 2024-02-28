(Bloomberg) -- US companies in France regained some confidence in the outlook for the euro area’s second-biggest economy last year after a slump in 2022 when surging inflation hammered households and firms. According to an annual survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in France and Bain & Company, 36% of chiefs of subsidiaries of US companies had a positive assessment of how the economic context will impact activity in their sector in the coming two to three years, up from 22% in the previous year. Still, that is well below the 74% level recorded in 2021, and the survey also showed the share of US headquarters with a positive view of France slipped to 52% last year from 58% in 2022.

