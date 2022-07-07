(Bloomberg) -- The head of France’s central bank urged President Emmanuel Macron to fight record inflation in a targeted manner, saying higher interest rates are the primary tool and don’t necessarily have to plunge the economy into a recession.

In his annual letter to the French leader, Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the debt burden would increase if fiscal aid enacted this year persists for a long period. Distortions from subsidized electricity and natural-gas prices also risk hampering necessary changes in consumer behavior and energy consumption, he warned.

“Government measures have significantly contributed to softening inflation in France -- by almost two percentage points in 2022 -- yet such measures should as much as possible remain temporary,” Villeroy said. “In the long term, the effective solution for inflation isn’t fiscal, it’s monetary.”

The timing of this year’s letter coincides with the government presenting a new round of spending pledges to shield consumers and firms from soaring prices. The plans, which the government expects to cost around 20 billion euros ($20.4 billion), face an uncertain future after Macron lost his majority in parliamentary elections last month.

Villeroy said Macron can rely on the commitment of the European Central Bank, where he’s a member of the Governing Council, to bring inflation back to the 2% medium-term goal as it prepares to raise rates for the first time in more than a decade this month.

Such a “normalization” of policy wouldn’t tip France or the euro area into a recession, he said, while a failure to act against inflation taking root would damage economic growth. Villeroy also said the ECB doesn’t necessarily need to move as fast or as far as the Federal Reserve because inflation in Europe is driven less by excess demand.

Key points from the Bank of France governor’s letter:

France needs an “ambitious and credible” strategy to reduce debt, including better efficiency of public spending “Our political credibility in Europe is at stake, as well as our capacity to continue to inspire investor confidence and therefore limit the cost of borrowing on markets” While pension reform is a “delicate” question, it’s “economically desirable” as it would boost growth potential and safeguard financing of the social security system The burden of the economic impact of the war in Ukraine must be shared between households, businesses and the state. After support during the crisis, a small reduction in corporate margins and consumer spending power are feasible

The ECB would only go beyond normalization to tighten policy if “inflation data requires it” Policy will be calibrated in a pragmatic way depending on data and updated forecasts Flexible use of instruments will limit risks of unjustified fragmentation in the euro area



