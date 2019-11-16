(Bloomberg) -- Police and protesters clashed in the French capital on Saturday as authorities sought to contain demonstrations marking the first anniversary of the start of the “Yellow Vests” movement.

As many as 24 people were detained in Paris, with police deploying tear gas in one incident and a scuffle breaking out in another as protesters tried to block a section of the ring road around the French capital, France Info reported.

The French government is deploying tens of thousands of police nationwide this weekend as protesters try to revive the movement that began a year ago over gas prices and morphed into a broader social protest that lasted for months and was marked by episodes of violent rioting. In a bid to counter a repeat of the scenes of destruction, police on Saturday began blocking access to the celebrated Champs-Elysees avenue in the early hours of the morning.

At the height of the movement last year, the demonstrations attracted hundreds of thousands across the country. They were largely peaceful at the beginning, but violence erupted including on Dec. 1, 2018, when the Arc de Triomphe was ransacked. On several occasions there was also widespread looting and vandalism on the Champs Elysees.

The Yellow Vests protests hit pockets of the French economy last winter including hotels, restaurants and stores, especially during the crucial year-end holiday period. While President Emmanuel Macron unleashed billions of euros of extra public spending to appease protesters, he’s now facing a planned strike on Dec. 5 by train and hospital workers and civil servants.

