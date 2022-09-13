(Bloomberg) -- French banks pledged to limit increases in banking fees next year to help curb the impact of inflation on the country’s households.

The country’s lenders agreed not to raise fees by more than 2%, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and French banking federation Chairman Laurent Mignon said at a conference on Tuesday. Some banks offered to freeze their fees for several basic services such as credit cards.

The deal is part of a larger push by the government to limit the impact from high inflation, and comes after Paris already pledged to maintain caps on power prices into next year. After meeting with the banks, Le Maire is expected to consult with the nation’s insurers next week on similar commitments.

“There was an energy price cap, we are putting in place a cap on banking fees”, Le Maire said in the press briefing. “I want to thank again the French banks for this commitment in favor of the purchasing power of our fellow citizens.”

Banks have also offered to reduce the maximum fee applicable to the most financially vulnerable to 1 euro per month, instead of 3 euros until now.

Le Maire and Mignon spoke after meeting with Bank of France’s Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Societe Generale SA’s Frederic Oudea, BNP Paribas SA’s Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, Credit Agricole SA’s Philippe Brassac and other bank CEOs.

