France Says Chemical Weapon Use in Syria Is Still A ‘Red Line’

(Bloomberg) -- France remains “ready to act” if the Syrian regime uses lethal chemical weapons, the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement came as the Syrian regime and its allies prepare for what could be an assault on Idlib, one of the few remaining zones still under rebel control.

“Such an offensive would have disastrous consequences,” the French foreign ministry said, calling on Russia to help protect civilian populations.

France joined the U.S. and Britain in bombing Syrian sites in April, claiming chemical weapons had been used in a regime attack on a Damascus suburb.

