(Bloomberg) -- France said Covid-19 hospitalizations are increasing and Spain reported the most cases since April, signaling another worrisome turn in Europe’s pandemic.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said France is witnessing a “clear degradation” as the virus spreads mostly among young people, which is inevitably leads to more cases among the most vulnerable. France remains committed to avoiding another national lockdown in the euro area’s second-biggest economy, so people will have to live with the virus and observe precautions, he said.

“The percentage of positive cases won’t stop increasing.” Castex said in a speech in Paris on Thursday. “For the first time in many weeks, we’re seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations.”

Western Europe surpassed the U.S. in daily new infections this week, re-emerging as a global hot spot after governments squeezed by historic economic slumps lifted severe lockdowns and Europeans traveled by the millions during the summer vacation season.

In a bid to win compliance from a virus-weary public, France will reduce the self-quarantine period for anyone testing positive for Covid-19 to seven days from 14, Castex said.

In the U.K., the coronavirus is spreading rapidly for the first time since March, driven by a surge in cases among younger people. Government figures showed that the so-called reproduction rate was again above 1, indicating that infections are rising.

“We’ve seen all across the world how a rise in cases, initially among younger people, leads to hospitalizations and fatalities,” U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said. “The pandemic is not over.”

Spain, which has the most confirmed cases in Europe, reported 4,708 new infections over the latest 24-hour period, the most since mid-April. With older cases included in the latest count, cumulative infections rose to 566,326, according to government data. An additional 241 patients died over the past week.

While the government in Madrid suggested this week that the surge is leveling off, officials are increasingly concerned about the high numbers as children return to schools.

‘Exponential’ Spread

Germany on Friday recorded 1,716 new infections, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That was close to Tuesday’s increase of almost 1,900, the most since mid-April.

Many of the new infections have been linked to vacationers bringing the virus home, as well as young people socializing without respecting distancing and hygiene rules. While the death rate remains relatively low, the upturn in cases has alarmed policy makers just as students return to school and companies try to bring back employees who have been working from home.

Like other European governments, France has resisted reviving a nationwide lockdown, which debilitated the economy in the second quarter. While activity recovered to around 95% of pre-crisis levels in August, progress will effectively stall now, national statistics agency Insee said this week.

Jean-Francois Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council advising President Emmanuel Macron’s government, said Friday that people need to “regain control” of their behavior again after perhaps not adhering to virus rules as strictly as necessary over the summer.

“The virus is spreading strongly in some regions, it’s not linear but exponential,” Jean-Francois Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council advising the government, said in an interview on Europe 1 radio on Friday. “The solution is in physical distancing, it’s in testing people, so we all need to be able to take control.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.