France Says Iran Actions Put Nuclear Deal at Risk: Iran Snapshot
(Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.
France said on Monday it was urgent for Iran to return to talks with world powers aimed at reviving a 2015 accord to curtail its nuclear work. Tehran has said it will not return to negotiations until August, when president-elect Ebrahim Raisi enters office.
In the meantime Iran’s nuclear stockpile has been growing, raising the stakes for diplomacy and frustrating Western powers. Iran’s actions are aggravating the situation, France’s Foreign Ministry said, and if it continues on this trajectory the restoration of the nuclear deal could be in jeopardy.
France is one of the negotiating parties for talks that, if successful, would lift sanctions on Iran’s economy and allow it to return to global oil markets.
Oil resumed gains as investors bet the global demand recovery will remain intact despite a resurgence in Covid-19 leading to tighter restrictions on movement in many regions. Futures in New York rose 0.3% to trade near $72 a barrel after dipping Monday.
Early August: Raisi takes office, succeeding Hassan Rouhani.
