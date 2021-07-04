(Bloomberg) --

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said it will be difficult for France to accept the European Commission’s requests regarding a proposed reorganization of Electricite de France SA that is tied to regulatory reform aimed at shoring up the utility’s finances.

“It seems very complicated to explain to the French -- not to mention EDF employees -- that we’ll give in to the demands of the European Commission, which wishes that EDF wouldn’t be a single company anymore,” Le Maire said in an interview with LCI television Sunday.

The European Commission -- the European Union’s executive arm, which vets aid to member states -- wants to ensure that a reorganization of EDF won’t affect competition in the power market. Le Maire’s comments cast doubt on the outcome of talks aimed at giving the state-controlled utility more regulated revenue from its nuclear generation to help maintain aging atomic plants, which are the backbone of France’s electricity supply.

“We must continue negotiations,” Le Maire said. “I’ll keep working on a reform project that seems essential for EDF.”

