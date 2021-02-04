France Says New Lockdown Not Justified at the Moment

(Bloomberg) -- The French prime minister said on Thursday that while it isn’t possible to ease Covid-19 restrictions, a new lockdown isn’t justified at the moment.

“The situation at this time doesn’t justify a new lockdown,” Jean Castex said during a weekly news conference to update the country on the health situation and take stock of the effectiveness of current measures. “We have kept the epidemic under control while preserving the economic and social life of our country as much as possible.”

President Emmanuel Macron is holding off on a new lockdown and giving a chance to a national curfew that runs from 6 p.m to 6 a.m, with additional restrictions on borders starting this month.

French statistics agency INSEE estimates that a seven-week nationwide lockdown similar to November’s would shrink the economy by 1% in the first quarter, while the economy would grow 1.5% if restrictions remain unchanged. The speed of the vaccine rollout will be key to determining when the economy can get back to normal.

Still, rising pressure on the French hospital system could force Macron to impose the third lockdown since the crisis began about a year ago.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.