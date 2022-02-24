France Says Sanctions Against Russia Will Match Its Actions

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said that sanctions against Russia “will match the aggression of which it is guilty,” in a televised speech on Thursday.

Those penalties will be military and economic, and touch on energy, Macron said, adding that decisions will be taken after talks with allies at the upcoming Group of Seven, European Union and NATO summits.

“In response to this act of war, we will respond without weakness, with cool heads and determination and unity,” he said.

