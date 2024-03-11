France Says Several Agencies Hit by ‘Intense’ Cyberattacks

(Bloomberg) -- Several French government agencies were hit by “intense” cyberattacks beginning Sunday night.

The attacks’ impact on most services has been reduced and access to agencies’ websites restored, the prime minister’s office said in a statement Monday.

The government did not give details of the origin of the attacks but added that the perpetrators’ techniques were classic but of an “unprecedented intensity.”

