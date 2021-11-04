France Says Talks With U.K. to End Fishing Spat Useful, Ongoing

(Bloomberg) -- France praised the latest round of talks with the U.K. over post-Brexit fishing licenses, but a solution to the dispute has yet to be found.

“The discussion was useful and positive,” France’s European Union affairs minister, Clement Beaune, said in a conference call with reporters following talks with U.K. Brexit minister David Frost on Thursday in Paris. “We are giving the chance to dialog and keeping options open, without naivety and with European coordination,” Beaune added.

Negotiations between U.K., France, the European Commission and Channel Islands will continue, and the French minister said he will speak with Frost again early next week.

Tensions flared last month when the U.K. and Jersey governments said EU vessels would have to prove a history of fishing in their waters to obtain post-Brexit permits. Some smaller French boats haven’t managed to do that, and Emmanuel Macron’s government says the U.K. is breaking a deal struck during Brexit by refusing to grant them licenses.

Heated exchanges risked overshadowing the global climate summit hosted by Johnson in Glasgow until Macron walked back a threat to sanction the U.K., saying he’d give negotiations more time to reach an agreement.

France says punitive measures are still possible if a deal isn’t reached. They could include tighter customs checks and a ban on British vessels landing their catches in French ports.

In an earlier statement, the U.K. government said “both sides set out their positions and concerns,” and that talks would continue.

