(Bloomberg) -- The French government believes that the U.K. presented a “serious proposal” to exit the European Union, though it is too early to say if there will be a deal by the European summit later this week.

The situation regarding Brexit must be clear before the EU leaders meet on Thursday in Brussels, about two weeks prior to the Oct. 31 deadline for the U.K.’s exit from the bloc, a French presidency official said during a briefing with reporters in Paris.

Earlier, the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said a deal is possible this week -- but talks remain tough, after British negotiators submitted a revised set of Brexit plans to Brussels.

The talks between the U.K. and Barnier must advance before the summit, the French official said, as negotiations on Brexit won’t happen during the EU leaders meeting, the official added.

