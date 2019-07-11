France Says U.S. Shouldn’t Use Trade Tools Against Digital Tax

(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

France’s digital tax is in keeping with international rules and won’t accept the use of trade tools to try to thwart it, a French finance ministry official said after the U.S. announced an investigation of a French plan to tax tech giants.

Countries have tax sovereignty and it is not appropriate to use trade instruments to attack that sovereignty, the official said, briefing journalists under conditions of anonymity.

To contact the reporter on this story: William Horobin in Paris at whorobin@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.