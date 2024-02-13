(Bloomberg) -- France wants the British government to share the cost of developing new nuclear reactors in the UK, said Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

State-owned Electricite de France SA is grappling with soaring costs that last month added as much as £10 billion to the budget of the Hinkley Point nuclear project in southern England. Alongside the UK government, EDF is also in the process of seeking funds for another reactor project at Sizewell.

“There needs to be an equitable sharing of costs,” Le Maire told reporters at an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the International Energy Agency in Paris on Tuesday. The minister said he will have discussions with his British counterpart about the issue.

EDF was already struggling with the budget for Hinkley after China General Nuclear Power Corp, its partner in the project, stopped funding, potentially leaving the French company to foot the bill until it is completed. The government-owned French company will also have to spend tens of billions of euros on new atomic plants at home in the coming decades.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.