(Bloomberg) -- France’s finance ministry says it will find a national solution to protect the strategic activities of Atos SA after Airbus SE walked away from talks to buy its big data and cyber security business.

“Regarding Atos’ sensitive activities, in particular Big Data & Security, in the coming weeks the state will build a national solution for the protection of strategic activities. All the interests of France will be preserved. Bruno Le Maire will use all means at his disposal to guarantee the protection of strategic activities”

Finance ministry also says in a statement: “The state’s constant priority is to support the Atos group and identify solutions to stabilize its financial situation and give all the necessary visibility to stakeholders, in particular the company’s employees.” An inter-ministerial committee for industry restructuring is participating in talks with Atos management, board, and creditors

Note: Struggling IT Firm Atos Faces Debt Wall as Airbus Talks Collapse

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.