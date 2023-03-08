(Bloomberg) -- France’s DGAC civil aviation authority has asked airlines to cancel 20% of flights at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport on Thursday and Friday.

Airlines are expected to further reduce flights this week as unions continue to protest against government pension reforms. Up to 30% flights at France’s smaller airports, including Paris-Orly and those in Lyon and Toulouse, may be cut as well, according to a statement.

Turnout to Tuesday’s protests, the sixth this year, surged to 1.28 million, the highest yet, according to government figures.

